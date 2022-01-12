Italian Catholics and Jews condemn use of Nazi flag at funeral of far-right militant in Rome | World

Italian Catholic and Jewish leaders on Tuesday condemned an episode in which right-wing extremists put a flag with a swastika over a coffin outside a church after a religious funeral and gave Nazi salutes.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Rome said in a statement that priests from the parish of Saint Lucia, which is in a central neighborhood of the city, including the cleric who presided over the funeral rite, had no idea what would happen outside the church on Monday (10).

Images show the coffin with the body of Alessia Augello, a former member of the extremist right-wing group Forza Nuova, covered by the flag.

The diocese’s statement called the flag “a horrendous symbol that cannot be reconciled with Christianity” and said the episode was an offensive example of “ideological exploitation” of a religious service.

THE police said they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Rome’s Jewish community expressed outrage that such events could still take place more than seven decades after the end of World War II and the fall of the Italian fascist dictatorship.