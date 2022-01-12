“It’s up to him alone”; São Paulo agrees to release Pablo to Santos and Peixe fans ‘knock down’ the nets

The 29-year-old striker has a permanent contract at Morumbi until the end of 2023, but Fábio Carille would have approved a loan this season

A bomb fell in Vila Belmiro a little while ago: according to the GE, The saints negotiates the contracting of a loan Pablo, leaning against São Paulo. The striker has a contract with Morumbi until the end of 2023, but the club agreed to give him away if interested parties accept to pay part of the athlete’s salaries, which revolve around the home of the players. BRL 700 thousand monthly.

The negotiations with Santos, according to the report, are the simplest part. The challenge is to convince Pablo, who did not accept to transfer to Ceará at the last minute. Athletico-PR is another in the race for the striker in 2022, especially with Libertadores on the Paraná agenda.

In 2021, Pablo played 38 games for São Paulo, scored 13 goals and provided four assists. The 29-year-old striker even started well last year, being a highlight in the conquest of Paulistão under the command of Hernán Crespo, but he has dropped in performance since then. With the arrival of Calleri, shirt 9 was even more forgotten.

Obviously, Pablo interests coach Fábio Carille, but, in addition to the striker’s will, São Paulo would need to help with half or more of the salaries during the loan period. It is worth mentioning that, in recent days, Peixe closed an agreement with Ricardo Goulart, who will earn the highest salary of the alvinegro cast, even higher than the “ceiling” of the club.

On social media, the vast majority of Santos were against the eventual hiring of the striker. Many even ask for a better chance to young people who are in dispute of the traditional Cup. It is worth remembering that, in 2021, Peixe did not renew with Diego Tardelli and still faces difficulties with the renewal of young Marcos Leonardo.