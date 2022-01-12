Ivan has exams scheduled at the CT and is closer to an agreement with Corinthians

Corinthians is close to agreeing another signing for the 2022 season. It is the goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta, who should arrive to be Cássio’s immediate backup at the Parque São Jorge club.

The archer must undergo examinations this week at CT Joaquim Grava, where the players have already performed for the new season. In principle, the tests should be done as early as this Wednesday.

In a press conference held this Monday, the president of Ponte Preta, Marco Antônio Eberlin, hinted that Ivan, in fact, will be negotiated. Therefore, Corinthians is the club with the greatest chance of being the goalkeeper’s destiny.

“We are hardly going to obtain any financial profit from the sale of Ivan. Despite the rights belonging to Ponte, Ponte made loans guaranteeing the sale of Ivan. And these loans were not small. million, R$ 12 million”, said the representative.

If signed, Ivan should be Timão’s third signing for 2022. In addition to the archer, Timão has already announced the arrival of midfielder Paulinho and forwarded the hiring of Bruno Melo, who has already undergone medical examinations at the CT.

The possible arrival of the titular archer from Ponte Preta left Fiel divided. Part of the crowd approves the hiring, while another wing argues that Matheus Donelli could have more space in the team.

Iven has been the first-choice goalkeeper since 2018 and an idol for Ponte Preta. At Corinthians, he would become Cássio’s main reserve, who still has Matheus Donelli, Carlos Miguel and Guilherme as substitutes.

See more at: Ball Market.