IVAR: After the IGP-M soared, FGV launches a new rental index

The Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV launched this Tuesday, 11th, a new indicator to measure the price variation of residential rents. The IVAR, Index of Variation of Residential Rents, will be released monthly, using information from the contracts signed between lessors and lessees, intermediated by property management companies in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre.

The objective is to measure the evolution of prices and fill a gap in the national statistics of the sector. The index uses negotiated rental values ​​rather than ad data as the basis of calculation. Data such as the values ​​of new contracts and adjustments to existing contracts, in addition to the characteristics of each property, are included.

FGV creates IVAR, a new rent adjustment index.(Image: Freepik)

The statistical methodology used allows the robust measurement of the average variation of rents over time, better reflecting the scenario – supply and demand – of the residential property rental market.

In January 2022, the IVAR/FGV will become part of the fixed calendar for the disclosure of FGV IBRE indices, indicators and surveys.

Slowdown

According to the calculations announced by the FGV, in December the Ivar rose 0.66%, a slowdown in relation to the 0.79% registered in November. The 12-month index was -0.61% in December.

According to the Foundation, the difference in methodology generates variation between the IVAR and the evolution of rents measured by traditional indices. Residential rent measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics rose 6.98% in the 12-month period in December, while in the FGV’s Weekly Consumer Price Index, the increase was 4.45%.

The four cities that make up the IVAR showed deceleration in the 12-month period, with São Paulo falling more than the national average, with -1.83%. The drop in Porto Alegre was -0.35% and Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro had increases of 1.46% and 0.46%, respectively.

For FGV, negotiations between tenants and owners reflect the drop in family income, affected by high inflation and other economic factors, including the economic crisis generated by the covid pandemic.