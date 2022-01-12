Jade Picon hires Juliette’s team to enter the BBB. Know value

Last Monday (1/10), the column LeoDias announced, exclusively, that Jade Picon will be in the BBB22 cabin and took the web and the reality fans by surprise. But what no one knew until then is that the digital influencer and businesswoman hired the same team that coordinated Juliette Freire’s social networks at BBB21 to manage her profiles.

Jade Picon decided to hire most of the advertisers and social media who were responsible for the entire digital strategy of the champion of the last edition of Big Brother Brasil. Sources interviewed by our report estimate that Jade invested around R$ 45,000 in hiring professionals.

Jade Picon Jade PiconReproduction / Instagram ***Jade Picon Influencer Jade Picon can also be one of the participants in the program. The young woman began to be quoted after a tip given by Tadeu Schmidt in Fantástico, which led fans to believe that she will be part of the team. Reproduction / Instagram Jade Picon Jade PiconReproduction / Instagram Jade and Leo Picon The brothers Jade and Leo Picon@glauberbassi/@approve/Instagram/Reproduction 0

With over 13 million followers on Instagram alone, Jade is a digital influencer and owner of the clothing brand Jade Jade. She is from São Paulo, is 20 years old and is the sister of Leo Picon, influencer and entrepreneur, owner of the Approve brand.

The participants of this edition of the reality show will be announced this Thursday (13/1). BBB22 premieres on January 17, on Globo, right after the 9 pm soap opera.

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.