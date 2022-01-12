Jade Picon speculation at BBB yields memes







Only on Instagram, the influencer quoted for the group “Camarote”, accumulates more than 13 million followers. Photo: Instagram/@jadepicon / Celebrities and Celebrities

With less than a week to go before the start of BBB 22, one of the names most considered to be part of the “Camarote” group is Jade Picon.

The digital influencer who accumulates more than 13 million followers on Instagram entered the radar of netizens after a spoiler of Tadeu Schmidt, new presenter of the reality, which aired during the “Fantástico” last Sunday, 9.

In the video, he says that one of the participants “has the habit of pressing the flush button with her foot”. With that, fans rescued an old video of Picon in which she declares the custom. Watch and draw your own conclusions.

But after all, who is Jade Picon?

Working with the internet for over 10 years, Jade is a digital influencer and launched a clothing brand, Jade Jade. Meanwhile, his brother Leo Picon, also an influencer and owner of the Approve brand. Born in São Paulo, she dated João Guilherme for three years.

After the end of the romance with the actor, Gui Araújo, friend of his brother, confessed during “A Fazenda 13” that he would have stayed with the influencer while she was still dating João Guilherme. Jade denied it and at the time received the support of several celebrities such as Anitta and Gabi Brandt.

And what would Jade look like at BBB?

Well, since speculation began, Jade’s name hasn’t left the most talked about topics on social networks and of course the crowd wouldn’t miss the opportunity to create memes, right? Since the influencer is known for boasting a luxurious life, based on travel and many designer looks.

On the web, the question that doesn’t want to be silent is: how would she deal with the “difficulties” of confinement? Even more so in this edition where there will only be one bathroom for all the confined? And when would it end up in the xepa? Check out: