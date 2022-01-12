James Webb Telescope ?deployed? in space. What’s next?

The James Webb Space Telescope reached its final configuration last Saturday (8) to start exploring the cosmos, two weeks after its launch. The device, considered the most powerful ever made by humanity, has finished “unfolding” its mirrors and, in five months’ time, should begin its observation activities.

On Friday, the telescope began opening its “wings” and mirrors, starting with the secondary one, deployed at the end of a tripod, and the main one, an ultra-thin blade of another with about 6.6 meters in diameter.

The success of the procedure was confirmed last weekend. Webb “reached its final form” in a process that took “several hours”, NASA said.

What’s next?

Over the next six months, the observatory will cool down, calibrate its instruments and prepare to “unfold the universe”.

The space telescope had to be compacted during the launch by the Ariane 5 rocket in French Guiana on December 25th.

Upon stabilizing at his observation point, Lagrange 2, James Webb will need to collect enough solar energy to begin operations. On the 4th, he opened his heat shield — a procedure considered “the most difficult step” by the operators of the scientific mission.

“Before celebrating, we still have work to do,” NASA expressed. “Once the final lock is secure, Webb will be fully deployed into space,” the agency said.

From Dark Matter to “Origin of Life”

Scientists hope that the space telescope will allow for even further exploration of space, advancing the fields of space science and astronomy.

The device, which took 30 years to develop and cost approximately US$ 10 billion, will allow observation in infrared light, which cannot be perceived by the human eye – allowing research into the formation of the first galaxies, stars and even possible origins of the universe. life.

In addition to observing a spectrum hitherto unseen by a telescope, Webb will also help to test theories, such as Stephen Hawking’s dark matter theory, developed 50 years ago. In it, he proposes that more than 80% of all matter in the Universe is composed of this invisible substance, which acts as a gravitational “glue”, uniting all galaxies.

To this day, the existence of dark matter is only known from its gravitational influence on stars and celestial bodies, generating extra gravity. More information about this substance remains a mystery, as it does not interact with ordinary matter.