Jeep reveals more details of the New Renegade

Jeep releases the second video teaser of the New Jeep Renegade, showing the car and some design changes inside and out. In the previous film, in which the vehicle was still camouflaged, the focus was on its Trail Rated off-road capability – in addition to introducing the new T270 Turbo Flex engine for the 4×2 and 4×4 versions.

The 40-second video begins with the “T270 4×4” badge, reinforcing the message that the model is now equipped with the new engine in vehicles with both types of traction. Then images of the car in action are shown. Then, details of the novelties begin to appear, such as the new grille and the new headlights with DRL (Daytime Running Light) in motion with arrow function. After a scene with the New Jeep Renegade on an off-road trail, images of the dashboard with an 8.4″ multimedia center appear, in addition to the new steering wheel and Full Digital instrument panel.

The new model features seats with the Trailhawk version logo, with red stitching, in addition to the sunroof and hood with the version’s adhesive. There’s the Trail Rated label, which highlights traction, submersion, articulation, maneuverability, ground clearance, and new taillights.

According to the brand, the compact SUV has sold more than 350,000 units since it started being produced in Brazil in 2015.

The model comes equipped with the new engine in vehicles with both types of traction (Photo: Disclosure)

