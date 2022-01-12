Johnson apologizes for party during lockdown but says he thought it was a work meeting | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he “would like to apologize” for having attended a party during the UK lockdown, but said he believed he was at a work meeting.

“Millions of people have had to make sacrifices in the last 18 months and I understand the anger they may feel towards my government,” the head of government told parliament. “I accept my responsibility, I went to the garden that day and believed it was a work meeting.”

The prime minister is referring to an encounter recorded in May 2020 in which he was spotted in the Downing Street gardens amid bottles of liquor and a small crowd.

Boris Johnson is accused of participating in party at government headquarters during lockdown

But this is not the only party that would have taken place at the government headquarters during the pandemic, at least five more meetings are listed by local press reports.

Opponents accuse Johnson of lying and urge him to step down.

Known as Partygate – in reference to the Watergate affair that overthrew US President Richard Nixon in 1974 – the scandal infuriates Britons to such an extent that only 27% defend the premier’s stay in office, according to a poll by YouGov for Sky. News.

Johnson’s top adviser, Martin Reynolds, in May 2020 sent an email to 100 Downing Street employees, inviting them to enjoy the good weather at a meeting in the garden of the official government residence.

“Please join us at 6pm and bring your own drink,” Reynolds said in his message, carried by ITV News.

At the time, visits were prohibited and the largest gathering was limited to two people outdoors, albeit at a distance of two meters.

Five days earlier, the couple participated in another meeting, with cheeses and wines, in the garden of the residence and in the company of other employees, as shown in a photo recently published by the newspaper “The Guardian”.

The scandals make the prime minister lose support among his co-religionists, according to g1 columnist Sandra Cohen.