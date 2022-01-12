Joo Victor released to play at Corinthians debut at Paulista after trial

Defender João Victor, one of Corinthians’ best players in the 2021 season, is almost not available to coach Sylvinho for the first game of 2022. The athlete was released in a judgment by the Court of Sports Justice (TJD-SP) from serving suspension automatic in the clash against Ferroviária, on January 25, at Neo Química Arena.

When he was still looking for his space among the holders under the command of Vagner Mancini, João was sent off in stoppage time in the 2-0 defeat to Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the last Campeonato Paulista, in Itaquera. He got into trouble with midfielder Zé Rafael, from the opposing team, with both seeing a red card.

As that tournament ended and João did not play another competition coordinated by the São Paulo Football Federation, the automatic suspension would be carried over for this season. A court session, however, changed the path.

João was tried by the Court of Sports Justice of São Paulo on June 1 and ended up being punished with a game of suspension, converted into a warning., as well as Zé Rafael.

The presence draws even more attention because the club has only three defenders available to coach Sylvinho at the start of the season. With no news in the sector, with the youth of the base disputing the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the coach had the loss of Léo Santos, loaned to Ponte Preta.

In addition to the athletes who are in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the defensive midfielder Xavier has been tested as a defender in training if necessary. Bruno Melo, hired this week, can also play as defender.

In time: the list still has Danilo Avelar, who before suffering an injury and being removed for racial slur had been used as a defender. The player, however, no longer wears the Corinthians shirt, according to football director Roberto de Andrade. Timão is looking for people interested in having the athlete in 2022 – Ceará appears as an option.

