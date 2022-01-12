Joy spends night with tagger and trades Ravi for ‘garbage boy’ TV News

Joy (Lara Tremourox) kicks Ravi (Juan Paiva) and spends the night with Damón (Ruan Aguiar) in Um Lugar ao Sol. and will chip a kiss on her in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In scenes scheduled to air this Tuesday (11) , Yasmin’s sister (Maithê Rodrigues) will abandon her domestic life and seek fun at a slam wheel. Inácia’s daughter (Yara de Novaes) will accept Adel’s (Samantha Jones) invitation and plan to take a short walk alongside her adventure companion. She won’t let her family know where she’s going.

There, the girl will run into Damón, one of her idols in spoken poetry. Ruan Aguiar’s character, in addition to being a poet, is a tagger and, therefore, will catch the attention of Ravi’s wife right away.

Involved with poetry and enchanted by the idol, the young woman will fall into the boy’s chat and go out with him when the slam round ends. Between conversations, the artist will seduce Joy by releasing exactly the compliments that the girl wants to hear.

Without Adel to hold her and ignoring the “shackles” of marriage, the tagger will give in to her colleague’s charm and kiss him. Meanwhile, Ravi will feel the horn grow and will call the woman countless times, worried about her whereabouts.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

