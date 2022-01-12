Jumping rope gives more results than running, study shows

Faced with a pandemic scenario, many abandoned the gyms and started to practice physical exercises at home. A number of studies show that jumping rope is effective for building strength, speed, and agility, even if you don’t have a lot of athletic skills. Plus, the workout can be done anywhere and with little equipment, and it exercises the entire body.

An analysis of 21 studies, published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, reveals that jumping training was linked to faster results than running. That’s because when you’re jumping, your foot hits the ground for shorter periods of time than during a run.

“Less time spent on the ground is more time moving forward”, explains the researcher at the University of Essex, in the United Kingdom, and one of the authors of the article, Jason Moran, to The New York Times.

For experts, jumping rope helps to lose weight, reverse diabetes, reduce blood pressure and strengthen the body, in addition to being a source of stress relief.

improve balance

Any repetitive jumping activity increases the number and efficiency of fast-twitch muscle fibers, which are used in fast, explosive movements.

“When you jump rope, the fast-twitch muscles fire with greater speed and provide feedback to the brain more efficiently,” explains Alysia Robichau, a sports physician at Houston Methodist Hospital in the United States.

Exercise can help even older people prevent falls, as it strengthens the calves, hamstrings and quadriceps, muscles that tend to wear out over the years.

bone density

Bone tissue is dynamic, based on a constant cycle of construction and degradation. When your bones are exposed to repeated stresses, like jumping rope, it encourages them to grow stronger. High impact activities tend to increase bone density.

Compared to other low-impact exercises, “this will be much better for you in terms of building bone density,” said Michael Fredericson, an orthopedic surgeon at Stanford University School of Medicine, also in the United States. Research shows that exercises that involve jumping increase bone strength and explosive strength while stabilizing joints.

how to jump rope