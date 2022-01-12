Kazakhstan’s President Announces Withdrawal of Russian Troops – News

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday that the Russian-led contingent of forces would begin leaving the country in two days and strongly criticized his predecessor in what appears to be an attempt to bolster his authority. .

Addressing the government and parliament in a video conference, Tokayev, 68, accused Nursultan Nazarbayev, his powerful mentor, of having fostered the emergence of a “rich caste, even by international standards” that dominates the country and its abundant hydrocarbon resources.

This is an unprecedented critique of the “father of the nation”, whose personality is revered in this tumultuous Central Asian country.

“I think the time has come to pay tribute to the people of Kazakhstan and support them in a systematic and regular way,” Tokayev said, adding that “very profitable companies” will have to contribute money to a state fund.

In the same speech, he promised to carry out reforms, contain inflation and increase wages, at a time when this former Soviet republic rich in hydrocarbons is suffering the worst crisis in its recent history.

Last week’s riots began with a peaceful protest against rising energy prices in the west of the country and ended with dozens of people dead and around 10,000 arrested.

Kazakhstan and Russia denounced an attempted coup d’état with the help of foreign “terrorists”, but provided little evidence to support this argument.

At Tokayev’s request, the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) sent troops to restore order and reinforce authorities.

On Tuesday, Tokayev announced that “a gradual withdrawal” will begin in two days and will last “no more than ten”.

“The main mission of the CSTO peacekeepers has been successfully completed”, he assured.

Made up of more than 2,000 soldiers, this contingent was deployed at the height of the crisis last week, after armed clashes between government opponents and security forces and a wave of looting that left the country’s largest city, Almaty, beyond recognition.

The decision to send troops was a first for CSTO. Touted by Moscow as an equivalent of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), this institution was, until now, reluctant to interfere in the disturbances in Central Asia.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken even warned that “once Russians enter your home, it is sometimes very difficult to get them out.”

“Terrorist War”

Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, has yet to appear in public since the current crisis began. An acquaintance said he was in the capital, Nursultan, and was in talks with Tokayev.

Nazarbayev’s daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren control very important positions and economic sectors.

Former head of the national security committee Karim Masimov, a key ally of Nazarbayev, through whom his influence was perpetuated, was arrested on Saturday.

Tokayev appears to have further strengthened his position, supporting the interim prime minister, Alchan Smailov, to take up the post permanently. The appointment won unanimous support from lawmakers on Tuesday.

Tokayev also blamed the committee formerly controlled by Masimov for abandoning Kazakhstan’s cities during the crisis.

“Despite having a sufficient military arsenal, without going into combat, they abandoned the buildings, leaving behind weapons and secret documents,” Tokayev reported, promising to reform security structures so that “the defense of citizens” is their top priority.

“A terrorist war has been unleashed against our country,” Tokayev said. “We could have lost the country,” he added.

Many Almaty residents welcomed Russian troops with relief.

“I welcome the cooperation with Russia. I believe there is no threat to our sovereignty,” said English teacher Roza Matayeva, 45.