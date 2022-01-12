Kim Kardashian Sued for Promoting Crypto Token

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit that alleges celebrities misled investors by promoting a cryptocurrency token.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in federal court in Los Angeles, claims that the celebrities disclosed tokens sold by the company EthereumMax, or EMAX, to boost their price and make a profit “at the expense of their followers and investors.”

+ US consumer prices rise sharply in December

“Company executives, collaborating with various celebrity promoters… have made false or misleading statements about EthereumMax through social media ads and other promotional activities,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, Kardashian promoted EthereumMax in a June 2021 Instagram post when she had 250 million followers.

“Do you like cryptocurrencies?” she wrote in the post, followed by the disclaimer “this is not financial advice” but that she wanted to share “what my friends just told me” about EthereumMax tokens. She included the hashtag #AD to show that the post was a paid advertisement, the lawsuit said.

Mayweather promoted EthereumMax on his boxing shorts during a widely seen fight with YouTube star Logan Paul in June, among other times.

Representatives for Kardashian and Mayweather did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The EthereumMax company was also named in the lawsuit.

“The misleading narrative associated with the recent allegations is rife with misinformation about the EthereumMax project,” the company said in a statement. “We dispute the allegations and hope the truth will be revealed.”

The lawsuit, filed by a New York resident who bought EMAX tokens and lost money, is proposed as a class action suit for anyone who bought EMAX tokens between mid-May to the end of June 2021.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

