Photo: iStock

You last seven years were the warmest on record globally “by a clear margin”, the European Union (EU) Climate Monitoring Service reported on Monday (10/01). Preliminary analyzes showed that the global temperature in 2021 was 1.2°C above pre-industrial levels.

In its most recent annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that the The year 2021 has joined the unbroken heat sequence since 2015 – and has also warned of increases in methane concentrations in the atmosphere.

The C3S research came to the conclusion that the last year was the fifth hottest on record – slightly warmer than 2015 and 2018. Measurements date back to the mid-19th century.

“2021 was another one of extreme temperatures, with the hottest summer in Europe, heat waves in the Mediterranean, not to mention unprecedented high temperatures in North America,” said C3S Director Carlo Buontempo.

“These events are a strong reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps towards a sustainable society and work towards reduce carbon emissions“, said Buontempo.

The report pointed out that several countries around the world have been hit by climate disasters related to global warming in recent years. Examples cited include record-breaking bushfires in Australia and Siberia, a devastating heat wave in North America and torrential rains that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe.

Record methane in the atmosphere

The European agency C3S also monitored atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases and concluded that there was a increase in carbon dioxide and methane and said there were no signs of a slowdown.

The methane concentration showed a “very substantial” rise and reached an annual record of about 1,876 parts per billion (ppb). The growth rates for 2020 and 2021 were 14.6 ppb and 16.3 ppb, respectively. The values ​​correspond to more than double the average annual growth rate observed in the previous 17 years.

However, according to C3S, a number of natural and anthropogenic sources have made it difficult to pinpoint why there has been such a sharp increase in recent years. Methane (CH4) is the most responsible gas for global warming after carbon dioxide (CO2). Although short-lived in the atmosphere, methane is many times more potent than CO2.

Natural sources of methane include the wetlands of the globe, while human-induced sources are natural gas extractions and oil production, coal mining and landfills, as well as rice paddies, livestock and manure handling.

“A Warning for Politicians and Public Opinion”

Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus monitoring service, which has cataloged the rise in greenhouse gases, said observational evidence is crucial to direct efforts to prevent a “climate catastrophe”.

Reducing the amount of methane reaching the atmosphere would quickly result in a deceleration of the rise in temperatures and would help close the gap between the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5°C limit on warming and the 2.7°C that current forecasts are pointing towards – even if all nations honor their reduction pledges. of carbon.

At COP26 last year, nearly 100 nations joined an initiative to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% this decade. The oil and gas industries have the greatest potential for rapid reductions, especially through detection and repair of gas leaks during production and transport.

While global warming may seem gradual, its impact on extreme events is dramatic, according to Rowan Sutton of the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Reading in the UK.