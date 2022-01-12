Lawyer compares lawsuit against Gusttavo Lima with the case of rapper Gabriel, o Pensador

posted on 01/11/2022 22:20



(credit: Capital Moto Week Entertainment/Disclosure)

A woman has filed a lawsuit against singer Gusttavo Lima, for having released her phone number in the song “Bloqueado”. The situation recalls what happened in 2004 with the rapper Gabriel, o Pensador, with the song “2345678”. At the time, the number was a landline in several cities and made the owners uncomfortable.

Lawyer Camilo Onoda Caldas, a partner at the firm Gomes, Almeida e Caldas Advocacia, remembers one of the decisions, which took place in the Court of Ceará. “The judge denied the compensation saying that the fault for the inconvenience was not the musician, but the people who called, so compensation would be against those people who were bothering the owner of the phone number”, he said.

The jurist comments that, even if there is annoyance, the countryman did not disclose the DDD, so people from various cities can end up being victims of calls and, consequently, file the action.

“On the other hand, the understanding of the Judiciary may be the same as in the case of singer Gabriel, o Pensador. The person making the call is a third party and should be held responsible. Also because this third party can eventually be located, all phone calls are recorded. So, if the person receives a harassing call, they can find out who the author is and eventually look for him and hold him accountable,” he pointed out.

Caldas also points out that, from a practical point of view, it is difficult for a person to discover the author, given that they can be harassed by a large number of people. “She will not be able to prevent a conduct, she will get reparation, even because of this that the number is asked to be changed in the lyrics of the song”, he added.

“Blocked”

The sertanejo is being sued by a woman because the phone number he sings in the song belongs to her. The author is asking Gusttavo Lima to change the letter and wants compensation of R$ 105 thousand for reporting suffering prank calls and harassment.

The process has been pending in the 24th Civil Court since December. The singer’s legal counsel, through the lawyer Cláudio Bessas, informed that the artist is not aware of the process and that he will wait for the summons to manifest. It is worth remembering that Lima is not the composer of the song.