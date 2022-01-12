Leite has covid and is already the 4th governor infected in 2022







The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite Photo: MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF / Estadão

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), announced that he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The representative said he will remain in isolation for the next few days and perform his duties at Palácio Piratini remotely. He has no symptoms.

“I’m fine, without symptoms and I will continue to work hard for RS through virtual means! Thank you all for the messages!”, wrote the governor on a social network. He highlighted that he has already taken two doses of the vaccine against the disease and would take the third this week, but postponed the application by technical recommendation after the infection.

Hours earlier, the toucan made a publication informing that his boyfriend, Thalis, with whom he spent New Year’s Eve, had tested positive for covid. Upon learning of the diagnosis, Leite canceled his face-to-face schedule and took the disease detection test.

The gaucho is the fourth governor to contract covid in 2022. Flavio Dino (PSB), from Maranhão, Claudio Castro (PL), from Rio de Janeiro and Junior Mouse (PSD), from Paraná, also tested positive for the disease in the first days of the year.

In addition to these, other names in politics announced this month that they were infected. Among them, deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) and her boyfriend, the mayor of Recife, Joao Campos (PSB), and the deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).