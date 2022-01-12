Forward Matheus Batista during a press conference at Tricolor. Photo: Publicity/Paraná Clube

Paraná Clube announced this Wednesday (12) that forward Matheus Batista will not defend the club’s colors in 2022. Presented on December 16*, the player is no longer one of the offensive options of coach Jorge Ferreira.

“Paraná Clube announces the termination of striker Matheus Batista. At the request of the player for personal reasons, the athlete was disconnected from the squad and will not be part of the team in the 2022 season. The club wishes the athlete good luck and success. The group continues to prepare for its debut in the Campeonato Paranaense, which will take place on January 23”, says the official note from Tricolor.

The paranista board was already close to closing the squad for the beginning of the season – there was the expectation of the arrival of one to two athletes before the start of Paranaense, against Athletico in the Arena da Baixada. However, Batista’s departure should lead to the search for a new striker.

Currently, the players Pablo Thomaz and Ruan emerge as favorites to start in the Paranista attack at the beginning of the year.

The technical commission should give an indication of the likely starting lineup at the opening of the State Championship at 16:00 this Wednesday, when Paraná plays a training game against Barra-SC, a team from the city of Balneário Camboriú that will compete for the elite of Santa Catarina. in this year. The match marks the Tricolor’s reunion with goalkeeper Bruno Grassi, who did not stay at Vila Capanema.

It will be Paraná’s first training game of the season. After two collectives, the team should have faced Marcílio Dias-SC last Saturday, but the match ended up canceled due to cases of Covid-19. The Tricolor must still face the Nacional-SP before the start of the State.

*We were wrong: Unlike what was reported in the initial version of this note, Matheus Batista was presented on December 16, 2021, and not on January 6, 2022 as reported.