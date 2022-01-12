Lewis Hamilton will wait for FIA to decide whether to race Worlds

Hamilton decided to match forces with the FIA ​​and will only decide if he will race the next World Cup after the result of the investigation on the decisions of the race direction in the Abu Dhabi GP is released.

The race that decided the last World Cup, with victory and title for Verstappen, completes a month this Wednesday. The seven-time champion has been missing since then, without granting interviews and without posting anything on social media. And it is only now that more serious evidence is beginning to appear in the English press about the size of his scolding with the entity.

On Monday, Craig Slater, an F1 reporter for Sky, the British broadcaster that broadcasts the World Cup, said the driver’s situation was murky. “I’ve heard from senior sources in the team that it’s not yet certain whether he’ll be on the grid for the first race of the year,” he said. “The longer this investigation takes, the less likely he is to return.”

“The longer it goes on, the less chance we’ll see Lewis” Craig Slater gives his insight on whether or not we will see Lewis Hamilton when the season starts pic.twitter.com/MgdpVxFpQE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) January 10, 2022

This Tuesday, the story took shape. Andrew Benson, the BBC’s F1 editor-in-chief and one of the most respected guys in motorsport coverage, wrote that Hamilton has lost confidence in the FIA ​​and that he will only sort his life out when the entity takes action on Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton even had the eighth title in his hands until the last lap of the last stage of the year, but was overtaken by Verstappen. He and Mercedes allege inconsistency in FIA race director Michael Masi’s decisions about the safety car’s entry.

Verstappen takes the flag in Abu Dhabi after overcoming Hamilton on the final lap of the GP Image: KAMRAN JEBREILI/Pool via REUTERS

In Azerbaijan, in June, in a very similar scenario _accident in the last laps_, Masi determined a red flag and started with a static grid. In Abu Dhabi, the decision was red flagged and restarted after the safety car came out. More: he ordered five stragglers out of the midst of the dispute between the two rivals. Another three laggards, however, were kept in their original positions, interfering with midfield disputes.

Mercedes filed an appeal against the race director’s decisions while still in Abu Dhabi, was defeated, and threatened to appeal. Days later, he backtracked, claiming to believe in the FIA’s efforts to make the rules clearer and the sport more robust.

According to the BBC report, Mercedes’ decision was the result of a behind-the-scenes agreement: in exchange, the FIA ​​would fire Masi and the technical director for single-seater championships, Nikolas Tombazis, an engineer with a remarkable stint at Ferrari.

But that, it seems, was not enough for Hamilton. He remains in prison, awaiting the conclusion of the investigations. He did not even respond to messages sent by the new FIA president, the Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

When the investigation was announced on the 15th, the FIA ​​informed that the work would be done in time for “any answers and conclusions” to be released before the start of the 2022 season. while the first of two pre-season tests runs from February 23.

The uncertainty about Hamilton’s participation in the World Cup recalls Senna’s arm wrestling with the FIA ​​in the early 1990s. The Brazilian lost the 1989 title to Prost in the controversial Japanese GP, launched a series of accusations against the FIA ​​and, in in retaliation, his superlicence was revoked by Jean-Marie Balestre, then president of the entity.

The imbroglio was only resolved with a public apology from Senna at the deadline required by the FIA, 17 February, just 22 days before the first stage of the championship, in Phoenix.

I hope the current novel is resolved long before that. And may it have a happy ending, for the sake of those who love the sport.