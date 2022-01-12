Like Gusttavo Lima, is it safe to exercise with covid-19? – 01/11/2022

Last Sunday (9), still in isolation because of covid-19, singer Gusttavo Lima published videos training at the gym at his home – yesterday, in the late afternoon, the sertanejo announced that he was negative for the disease with a test carried out a few hours before. But what is the protocol for practicing physical activities for people infected with the new coronavirus or who have just been cured of the disease?

According to cardiologist Rica Buchler, caution is needed. The recommendation is not to perform any exercise during the period with the disease, because energies must be saved. “In a viral infection, the organism concentrates its forces to fight the virus. Exercise will be a non-beneficial addition, even in cases of flu”, warns the director of the cardiac rehabilitation service at Instituto Dante Pazzanese, in São Paulo. .

There are also protocols for post-covid. It is recommended that asymptomatic people wait at least 15 days to resume exercise after testing positive. People with mild symptoms should wait 15 days after testing negative for the disease. More severe cases, with hospitalization, and people with comorbidities must undergo a cardiological evaluation before returning – even those who already had the habit of practicing physical activity.

“In cases that progress to arrhythmia, for example, security is needed to release the patient, especially when he was hospitalized”, explains the cardiologist.

Buchler also recalls that those who had covid-19 and intend to start an exercise routine without ever having practiced before must undergo, at least, a cardiological evaluation and exercise test, standard for the beginning of activities.

The cardiologist says that even after the infection is over, muscle weakness is common. Therefore, it is ideal that, when resuming the exercises, the person understands their limits. “We noticed that people can’t get back to the level they used to do because of physical fatigue. It’s necessary to respect the body’s signals. [o retorno] a little more.”