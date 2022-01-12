List of canceled stock offerings already totals BRL 7 billion and should increase

The year began with several companies announcing the abandonment of plans to go public in B3. And the list of cancellations may increase in the coming days, with volatility in the local and foreign financial markets showing no signs of abating. So far, five companies have given up at the beginning of 2022 to do initial share offeringss (IPO, in English) – Dori Food, Ammo Retail, Environmental ESG Participações, Vero and Monte Highways -, in operations that could move close to R$ 7 billion.

There are also companies that have had their offers suspended since October last year and the deadline given by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), 90 days of suspension, ends in the next few days. Among these names are the supermarket chain Cenconsud, the developer of warehouses and condominiums fullwood, a interplayers Integrated Solutions, which develops integration solutions for the health and wellness market, and cybersecurity companies Ish Tech and Claranet Technology.

Among those that have now canceled offers, Dori Alimentos, a maker of sweets, candies and snacks, had asked in October to suspend the IPO, when the market went downhill due to the increase in Brazil’s fiscal risk. Now, he decided to give up the operation, which could turn R$ 1 billion.

Ammo Varejo, the group that owns the MMartan brand, had plans to raise at least R$700 million. But since mid-August, the market has closed to new equity offerings in Brazil. The company is controlled by the mining company Coteminas, founded by the former vice president of the Republic José Alencar. Controlled by waste management Ambipar, Environmental ESG Participações was preparing one of the biggest offers of the second half of 2021, with funding that could reach R$ 3 billion.

Monte Rodovias, a Monte Equity Partners company that operates concessions in the Northeast, has been planning since the middle of last year an IPO only with a primary offering, with resources destined to pay debts, reinforce cash and acquire other companies. Vero, the internet provider, had plans to make an offer of R$ 1 billion.

Window for captures

In investment banks, the expectation is that a window for funding on the stock exchange will open in the first half of 2022, at least until June, allowing a few operations to come out. But the view is that investors will become even more selective, because of interest rates rising to double digits in Brazil and the growing bet that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) will start raising interest rates soon in the United States. United. Banks such as JPMorgan, Citi and Goldman Sachs began forecasting interest rate hikes as early as March, with a chance of four hikes in 2022.

Part of the companies that suspended their IPOs since August last year, according to the sources, may resume the operation at another time. In 2021, nearly 70 companies canceled IPOs, according to the CVM.

This note was published on Broadcast+ on 01/10/22, at 18:22.

Broadcast+ is a leading platform in the financial market with real-time news and quotes, as well as analysis and other features to assist in decision making.

To learn more about Broadcast+ and request a demo, access.

Contact: [email protected]