Listen to a snippet of Alok and Juliette’s partnership in ‘Un Ratito’ | pop

Cactus, get ready: Alok has just released a snippet of “Un Mouse”, a song he made in partnership with Juliette and which also features the participation of three international Latin music stars: Luiz Fonsi, Lunay and Lenny Tavárez.
The official launch is only on the 14th, but Alok couldn’t resist and released a little piece of the feat.
In an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, in December, Alok gave details about the partnership with Juliette:
“It’s a song I was doing with three gringos, an international song. Then I saw Juliette releasing her album, which I thought was really cool and it’s a thing that’s very true of her, she’s back to her roots. Then I thought : ‘I think now it would be really cool if Juliette did a gringo, pop, work that breaks down barriers”.
Alok and Juliette single cover — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
The DJ also said that he accompanied Juliette on “BBB” and that, when meeting her in person, he saw a lot of humility and an incredible person.
“I really like her. I followed her through the BBB and met her in person this weekend and she is an incredible person, very humble. She is a person you say ‘it’s real’. We made this song, she recorded it, it was very cool. She’s in the midst of several lions and she did it really well and this song should come out in January”.
Fans freak out with Alok and Juliette’s partnership — Photo: Reproduction