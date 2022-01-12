LIVE: watch Flamengo x Bauru, by the NBB – Flamengo

Pride of the Nation welcomes São Paulo team this Tuesday (11), at Maracanãzinho

This Tuesday (11), the Flamengo will enter the court to play the last round of the first round of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). Gustavo de Conti’s men receive Bauru, in Maracanãzinho, home of the Pride of the Nation in Rio de Janeiro.

The match will take place from 8 pm (Brasília time), with live broadcast on ESPN, on pay TV. The duel, it is worth mentioning, will be valid for the 16th round of the national championship, that is, it is the last match of Fla in this round, as previously mentioned.

The coach Gustavinho, even, has already defined the quintet that will start the duel. The chosen ones were: Yago, Lucas Martinez, Brandon Robinson, Olivinha and Rafael Mineiro. Captain and idol of the Mais Querido, shirt 16 signaled on his social networks that no athlete in the squad will be able to take pictures with the fans after the game.

Due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 and as a result of the Ômicron variant, the club’s doctors vetoed the contact of athletes with the crowd. After this Tuesday’s match (11), Flamengo will turn their attention to the Super 8 dispute over the weekend.