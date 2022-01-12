Livelo offers up to 12 points per real spent on Netshoes

THE livelo is offering up 12 points per dollar spent at netshoes. The offer, valid until tomorrow (12), is exclusive to purchases of products sold and delivered by the company.

bonus

12 points per dollar spent: exclusively for Elo card payments.

8 points per real spent: other forms of payment.

Conditions

Eligible products to offerrta: items sold and delivered by Netshoes.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.

How to participate

Access Netshoes through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Netshoes”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase.

purchase example

When selecting a product, although there is a banner informing the partnership with Livelo, it is not possible to see how many points you will earn with the purchase.

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is identical to the previous one and offers maximum rollover only for Elo card payments. It may be interesting for those who want to buy a product at Netshoes.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Netshoes through the Livelo website.

