LMG-743, MGC-354 and BR-352 are closed; BR-365 has half-lane sections

HIGHWAYS

Total blocks:

LMG 743, km 80.7 between Quintinos and Carmo do Paranaíba;

MGC 354, km 152 to 156, between Patos and Presidente Olegário. At km 153 the asphalt went down and you can see that there is water running underneath, which weakens it a lot.

BR 352, due to the cracks increasing and the erosion not stopping to give way on the slopes, the city of Tiros placed easels interdicting in the direction Tiros/Arapuá.

Partial blocks:

MG 187, KM 08. At this moment DER on site doing track maintenance. In Stop/Go system.

BR-365, direction Patos/Varjão de Minas with free lane, but extremely slippery lane in place due to mud.

Other BR-365 partial interdiction points:

km 372 – Moreeiras (half lane descending)

km 369 (half lane descending);

km 367 (half lane increasing).

MG 235, km 77, São Gotardo, towards Matutina;

URBAN AND RURAL ROADS

MINE DUCKS

closed bridge – Ponte do Arco, on Avenida Joaquim Fubá.

closed bridge – the Access Bridge to the Jardim Paulistano and Cristo Redentor neighborhoods, following Rua Vereador João Pacheco.

Prohibited road – access to Avenida Parque, leaving Avenida Fátima Porto, opposite Avenida Paranaíba.

partially closed road – Rua José de Vasconcelos Souza Martins, half way to the city hall.

VARJÃO DE MINES

➢ closed road in both directions, on the road that connects BR 365 to the community of Galena, municipality of Varjão de Minas.

CARMO DO PARANAÍBA

closed bridge – Bridge connecting Catulés to the urban area of ​​Carmo do Paranaíba.

closed bridge – Submerged Rio da Lage Bridge, village of Pimentas, Carmo do Paranaíba.

Road closed – road that gives access to Arapuá and Quintinos obstructed by a landslide.

SAINT GOTTARDO

closed bridge – Bridge located at the junction of Rua São José, Rua Padre kerdole and Avenida Presidente Vargas.

closed bridge – Bridge over the Córrego Confusão, which connects Bairro Alto Bela Vista to the COPASA sewage treatment plant.

closed bridge – Bridge over the Córrego Confusão in the region of Coqueiros "Paulo Márcio" that gives access to several rural areas.

BIG LAGOON

➢ Closed bridge, from the Córrego dos Porcos which connects the municipalities of Lagoa Grande and Vazante.

FORTALEZA CRUISE

➢ broken bridge in the rural region “CAVA/JACÚ”, in the municipality of Cruzeiro da Fortaleza, between Brejo Bonito, Cruzeiro da Fortaleza and Serra do Salitre. Residents, workers and users of the bridge are walking around the BR 146.

GUIMARANIA

➢ closed avenue on the banks of Av. Amazonas, in the region where the Córrego da Loca passes under the road.

COROMANDEL

closed bridge on the road that gives access to Rocinha, Mateiro and Pântano.

closed bridge over the Córrego das Lajes, the road that connects Coromandel to Pântano, close to the community of Catitu.

