Localiza confirms cybersecurity incident; hacker group takes ownership

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

In a statement to the market, Localiza (RENT3) reported that some of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ systems suffered a partial interruption of operation in the early hours of Tuesday. In the text filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company cites “a cybersecurity incident involving the company”.

Localiza also reported that, to date, there is no evidence of access to the database, extraction or leakage of personal information. The company, however, did not go into details about the incident, nor did it confirm the authorship of groups. hackers.

In the messaging app telegram, the group hacker Lapsus$ reported being responsible for the attack on Web site from Locate. Last month, the group identified itself as the author of the attack on the systems of the Ministry of Health and Conect Sus. To this day, updates on Covid-19 cases and vaccination records are hampered by this attack.

In October of last year, CVC Brasil (CVCB3) suffered an attack of the ransomware in your technology environment. These attacks are characterized by the hijacking of data for extortion and have become increasingly common.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Localiza page on the internet was working normally. At 4:11 pm (Brasília time), RENT3 shares were trading up 0.97% at R$48.95.

