Luciano Camargo declares himself after separation: “The heart cannot”

The famous country singer and duo of Zezé Di Camargo, Luciano Camargo returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment in recent weeks, after several controversies involving his name circulate on social networks. That’s because, many fans believe that the musician and his brother are about to part ways once and for all. However, it seems that the artist is not interested in this and has been focusing on his wife, Flávia.

Ana Maria Braga sends a live message to William Bonner on Mais Você and causes shock

For those who don’t know, he drew attention on social media with his romanticism. Wanessa’s uncle declared himself to his partner, Flávia Fonseca, with whom he has been married since 2002. In love, he made a point of showing all his love.

The More Life, the Better: Guilherme turns against Rose after being manipulated by his mother

Through a poem, Luciano Camargo declared himself. “It was at a party, at a dance, somewhere. Our lives were joined by a look. I saw you dancing in my eyes. When two eyes look at each other in the same gaze. The heart can no longer hold back. And he wants to love, fall in love”, began the famous singer and brother of Zezé Di Camargo.

In the Emperor’s Times: Elvira gets sick, talks too much and leaves Brazil

William Bonner leaves JN, after a message to Renata and publicly discloses official diagnosis

“Today’s tbt was one night like all the other nights of our lives… full of love, and with wide smiles @flaviafcamargo My love, I will continue to fall in love with you every day of my life”, declared the artist in the caption of the Publication.

Famous actor found dead in hotel room and autopsy reveals truth

See the post made by the musician that caught the attention of netizens: