Lula has 45% of voting intentions and could win in the 1st round, says poll

In the first electoral poll of 2022, former president Lula (PT) appears with 45% of the vote preference, 4 percentage points more than the sum of the votes of the competitors. The result is from the search Great/Quaest released on Wednesday 12th and keeps on the radar the PT’s chance of winning the electoral dispute in the 1st round.

According to the survey, current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has only 23%. In third place appears Sergio Moro (Podemos) with 9%, followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT) with 5%. João Doria (PSDB) and Simone Tebet (MDB) are the two other names to score, with 3% and 1%, respectively.

In the second round simulations, Lula would beat all opponents by at least 20 percentage points of difference. Against Bolsonaro, he would have 54% and the former captain would reach 30%. In the dispute with Moro, 50% – against 30% of the former judge.

The above results are from stimulated research. In the spontaneous, in which a list of candidates is not presented, Lula leads with 27%, Bolsonaro has 16%, Moro and Ciro Gomes tie with 1%. In this case, undecided people make up the majority, with 52%.

THE Great/Quaest also measured the assessment of the Bolsonaro government. In the survey, half of those interviewed disapproved of the current government. Only 22% evaluated the ex-captain’s term as positive. Bolsonaro’s disapproval trumps approval even among evangelicals, his main electoral base. In this portion, disapproval is 36% and approval is 31%.

The survey was conducted between January 6th and 9th, 2022 and the margin of error is two percentage points.