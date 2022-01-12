Lulu Santos postpones concerts in BH because of the increase in COVID-19 cases

Lulu Santos postponed show in BH (photo: Instagram Lulu Santos/Reproduction)

This Monday (1/10), singer Lulu Santos announced on his social networks the postponement of his concerts in Belo Horizonte, scheduled to take place on January 28 and 29 (Friday and Saturday). The temporary cancellation of the attraction in the capital of Minas Gerais was due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Shows in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were also postponed.

Also, according to Lulu Santos, the positive cases of the disease in her team, given the constant trips in the last shows, contributed to the decision. The new dates will be set and announced, also according to the singer, when the pandemic scenario is ripe.

In video, Lulu Santos officially recanted.

We ‘t’ ready and ready to hit the road with a show and meet you. In fact, we already started on December 28th in Punta Del Leste, Uruguay, and on the 31st on the beautiful New Year’s Eve at Corcovado, in Rio de Janeiro. There were two shows and four flights for each of us, which resulted in eight members of our cast and crew testing positive for COVID-19, which made us have to cancel the next performance that would be on January 6th in Rio of January. Due to the vertiginous upsurge in COVID cases in the last two weeks and with the emergencies of hospitals already crowded due to respiratory symptoms, we find it unwise, in fact, irresponsible, to invite them to be in a closed place, clusters, where everyone sing, dance, clap, and potentially infect or become infected. We know that the more people infected, the more variants this virus can produce. So we have to help.”

Check out the video in full:

Those who had already guaranteed their presence at the show in Belo Horizonte, will not lose their “passport” and not be harmed. Tickets already purchased will continue to be valid for the new dates, which will be announced soon, according to the singer’s publication. Those who opt for reimbursement must contact the company where the tickets were purchased.

Finally, Lulu Santos left a message: “We reinforce the importance of vaccination and, above all, the awareness of everyone about our moment”.