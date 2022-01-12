Lulu Santos postpones concerts in BH because of the increase in COVID-19 cases

This Monday (1/10), singer Lulu Santos announced on his social networks the postponement of his concerts in Belo Horizonte, scheduled to take place on January 28 and 29 (Friday and Saturday). The temporary cancellation of the attraction in the capital of Minas Gerais was due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Shows in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were also postponed.
In video, Lulu Santos officially recanted.
Due to the vertiginous upsurge in COVID cases in the last two weeks and with the emergencies of hospitals already crowded due to respiratory symptoms, we find it unwise, in fact, irresponsible, to invite them to be in a closed place, clusters, where everyone sing, dance, clap, and potentially infect or become infected. We know that the more people infected, the more variants this virus can produce. So we have to help.”
Check out the video in full:
Those who had already guaranteed their presence at the show in Belo Horizonte, will not lose their “passport” and not be harmed. Tickets already purchased will continue to be valid for the new dates, which will be announced soon, according to the singer’s publication. Those who opt for reimbursement must contact the company where the tickets were purchased.
Finally, Lulu Santos left a message: “We reinforce the importance of vaccination and, above all, the awareness of everyone about our moment”.