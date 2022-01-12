Magawa, Landmine Sniffer Rat Awarded for Animal Bravery, Dies | World

The giant African rat Magawa, famous for sniffing out landmines, died at the age of eight, according to the NGO that trained her. She passed away “peacefully” last weekend, according to a statement from the Belgian entity APOPO.
The statement says she was healthy and playing normally, until she began to show signs of fatigue and, on Sunday, began “taking more naps and having less appetite.”
The mouse had a five-year career and retired in June last year.
In 2020, she won the animal equivalent of the UK’s highest civilian honor for bravery because of her uncanny ability to sniff out landmines and unexploded ordnance.
The British veterinary organization PDSA awarded Magawa the gold medal “for his saving bravery and devotion to duty”, which transformed the lives of people in Cambodia.
Magawa sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance, making her the organization’s most successful “HeroRAT” (Hero Rat).
A photo released by the British veterinary charity PDSA shows Magawa, an African giant rat, with his gold medal received from the PDSA for his work in detecting landmines in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
“The work of HeroRAT Magawa and APOPO is truly unique and remarkable,” said PDSA Director General Jan McLoughlin.
“Magawa directly saves and changes the lives of men, women and children who are affected by these landmines.”
Magawa receives a banana as a reward while working to detect landmines in Cambodia. The rodent won the animal equivalent of the UK’s highest civilian honor for bravery on Friday for its uncanny ability to sniff out landmines and unexploded ordnance.
Millions of landmines were laid in Cambodia between 1975 and 1998, causing tens of thousands of casualties.
Magawa, in Siem Reap, was the first mouse to receive a PDSA medal in the 77 years of the awards, joining an illustrious flock of brave canines and felines — and even a pigeon.
The PDSA Gold Medal is the animal equivalent of the George’s Cross, the UK’s highest civilian award. The charity also awards the Dickin Medal to military animals.
The Magawa rat is seen during his work sniffing out land mines in Cambodia. The rodent won the animal equivalent of the UK’s highest civilian honor for bravery on Friday for its uncanny ability to sniff out landmines and unexploded ordnance.
APOPO trained Magawa in Tanzania to detect the chemical compound inside explosives, rewarding her with tasty treats — bananas and her favorite peanuts.
Rats warn deminers by scratching the ground.
It can scan an area the size of a tennis court in just 30 minutes, something that would take four days using a conventional metal detector.
It’s big enough to be attached to a leash while working, but light enough not to detonate mines.
“The PDSA Gold Medal brings global attention to the problem of landmines,” said Christophe Cox of APOPO.
Cox said his team of “HeroRATs” sped up the detection of landmines because of their keen sense of smell and memory.
“Unlike metal detectors, rats ignore scrap and just sniff out explosives, making them fast and efficient landmine detectors,” Cox said.
“This not only saves lives, but returns much-needed safe land to communities as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.”
APOPO currently has 45 landmine-sniffing rats and 31 detecting tuberculosis in Africa and Asia, according to its website.