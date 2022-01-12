Man becomes first patient to receive pig heart transplant

Man received a genetically modified pig heart transplant

David Bennett was not allowed to enter the list of organ recipients, as he was terminally ill.

The patient is doing well, but it is not yet known what the long-term effects of the surgery will be.

David Bennett, 57, is the first person to receive a pig heart transplant. The organ was genetically modified so that Bennet could receive it without any problems for his health.

The experimental procedure took place in the United States, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, and lasted seven hours.

The transplant was regarded as David Bennett’s last hope. He is doing well, but it is not yet known what the patient’s chances of survival in the long term are. “It was either die or have this transplant,” Bennett said, a day before the procedure. “I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice.”

Specialists from the University of Maryland received authorization from US regulatory bodies to perform the transplant. Bennett was deemed ineligible to receive a human’s heart. This decision is made when the patient is already in poor health.

Surgeon Bartley Griffith and patient David Benett, who received a pig heart transplant.

The expectation of the responsible doctors is that the procedure can change lives around the world. For surgeon Bartley Griffith, the transplant could be “a step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis”. The procedure is called xenotransplantation.

According to the University of Maryland, last Monday (10), Bennett was breathing on his own. But there is the apprehension of knowing what will happen to the patient from now on. “We’ve never done that to a human before and I like to think we’ve given him a better option than continuing his therapy,” Griffith said. [ele viverá] a day, week, month, year, I can’t say.”