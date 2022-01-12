Marcelo Lomba is introduced, praises Abel and explains why he preferred Palmeiras | palm trees

Marcelo Lomba, former Internacional goalkeeper, was presented this Tuesday as a reinforcement for Palmeiras and received the number 42 shirt, which was previously used by Jailson.

Hired to be Weverton’s backup, the 35-year-old explained why he chose Verdão despite having other offers.

– The Palmeiras project is the calendar with the biggest competitions in the world, it’s what any player wants to be playing for. With many games, the tendency is to have minutes. My project is day by day, step by step, building and gaining confidence. It’s an important part of my experience, I’m used to big games, I can add in some way, I’m already a 35-year-old goalkeeper, with many championships in my bag. Palmeiras have a very strong base category, I can be important on and off the field. I’m here to learn too. It’s an important year and we’re going to need everyone,” he replied.

– The motivation is to be wearing the shirt of the greatest champion in Brazil, three-time champion of America. Being part of this squad that is writing beautiful chapters in the history of Palmeiras, with a very competent coach. I had other possibilities, I could go abroad, but I wanted to wear this shirt. It’s a goalkeeper academy, since Marcos, when I was young and starting out, he was the goalkeeper of the Brazilian team. I saw the great goalkeepers of Palmeiras and it made my eyes shine. It is a special year, we started with a very important championship and there will be no lack of effort – he added.

WATCH LIVE: All about the signings

Marcelo Lomba was full of praise in his first interview, which includes coach Abel Ferreira and goalkeeper Weverton, whom he does not treat as a competitor.

– About Weverton, I have no words, he is a goalkeeper who is about to go to the World Cup, and we are in the crowd for that. We will all work day by day to represent the club well, regardless of who plays. There are many games, long schedule, give full support. Weverton is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and we will be together to represent Palmeiras, which is the most important – he said.

1 of 3 Marcelo Lomba, reinforcement of Palmeiras, receives the number 42 shirt from vice Paulo Buosi — Photo: Reproduction/TV Palmeiras Marcelo Lomba, reinforcement of Palmeiras, receives the number 42 shirt from vice Paulo Buosi — Photo: Reproduction/TV Palmeiras

– And one of the things that impressed me the most, Abel already calls at the first moment to talk and shows what he wants in a quick replacement, his style of play, I play with his feet. I just can’t give away too many spoilers (laughs). It’s adaptation, concentration on training to be aligned and in weeks to be ready. The training sessions are very strong, I’m very excited and I work every day to evolve.

Lomba was hired to replace Weverton during his call-ups to the Brazilian national team and give more time to the transition of Vinicius Silvestre, who ended last season on a high but has only 13 games for the club. The reinforcement signed until the end of the year.

2 of 3 Marcelo Lomba during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco Marcelo Lomba during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco