Actresses Marieta Severo and Andréa Beltrão declared their vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). For them, 2022 is a year of “shouting” and “trying to convince” voters to give up their vote for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information is from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

– The word “democracy” has never been talked about so much. Why? Because she’s being threatened every single day. We have to remember every day what democracy is, seeing institutions crumbling from within. This year is the year to yell, scream, try to convince, try to see who these 20% of the population are. Which [é] your soul to support this? I’m afraid – declared Marieta.

Partners, the actresses own the Teatro Poeira, in Botafogo, which, in 2021, turns 15. During the interview, they complained about the cuts in the Rouanet Law and said that those who celebrate the “end of the mamata” do so out of “ignorance”.

– It’s bad intentions. They managed to stick this peck on us. Their mamata continued. It’s just not revealed because they protect themselves,” Severus continued.

The actress also criticized the current Secretary of Culture, commanded by Mário Frias.

– We made all the Dust with our money. But we have no problem with the Rouanet Law; we’re just in favor. All countries in the world have tax incentives for the cultural industry, which earns millions and employs millions. This Department of Culture that is there doesn’t understand anything – he added.

