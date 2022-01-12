Marieta Severo and Andréa Beltrão declare their vote for Lula in the 2022 elections

posted on 01/11/2022 21:53



(credit: Guto Costa/Disclosure)

Actresses Marieta Severo and Andréa Beltrão stated, without hesitation, that they will vote for former president Lula (PT) in the presidential elections in October this year. The statement was made in an interview with the newspaper. Folha de Sao Paulo, this Tuesday (1/11), to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Teatro Poeira, which the two founded in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro.

The actresses faced the obstacles that arose after the election of Jair Bolsonaro. The theater was one of many affected by Petrobras’ sponsorship cuts in 2019.

According to the duo, carrying out projects that promoted courses by renowned playwrights from Brazil and abroad became even more difficult after the cuts. “All countries in the world have tax incentives for the culture industry, which generates millions and employs millions”, stressed Severo, who assured that he had not used government funds to raise Poeira. “We did everything with our money, but we don’t have any problem with the Rouante Law, we’re just in favor,” he said.

In the midst of a “culture war”, as they called the “cultural dismantling” promoted by the Bolsonaro government, it becomes even more difficult to manage a cultural enterprise. The two said that the sale of tickets for the plays can match the cost of maintaining the theater they founded, but there is rarely a profit. This whole scenario ends up also affecting the artists personally, discouraging creativity. “The word ‘democracy’ has never been talked about so much, why? Because she’s being threatened every single day. We have to remember every day what democracy is, seeing institutions crumbling from within,” said Severo.

Regarding the 2022 elections, in addition to guaranteeing, without thinking twice, that the vote goes to Lula, the artists drew attention to the need to try to dialogue with those who support the current president and try to reverse the situation. “This year is the year to yell, scream, try to convince, try to see who these 20% of the population are. What is your soul to support this? I’m afraid”, Severo revealed.