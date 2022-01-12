Marisa Monte says she has Covid and postpones shows in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro – 01/11/2022 – Illustrated

Marisa Monte says she has Covid-19 and has postponed the shows of her new tour scheduled for São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, at the end of this month. The singer reported that her test for the coronavirus was positive in a press release sent to the press on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am totally asymptomatic, on three doses of the vaccine, isolated at home,” she writes. “We had been working very carefully on the preparations for the tour, carrying out daily tests, carefully monitoring the contagion numbers and assessing the risks for our team and the public. This week, with the dizzying escalation of cases, it became clear that if made it impossible to follow through with our plans.”

Marisa Monte postponed some dates for the debut of the new tour, related to the album “Portas”, released last year. The performances on January 19, 21 and 22, at Jeunesse Arena, in Rio, will no longer take place on those days, as well as the shows scheduled for the 27th, 28th and 29th of this month at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo.

The singer also informed that she is evaluating the possibility of keeping the shows scheduled for the 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th of February, at the same house, in São Paulo. After passing through the cities, her tour should head to the United States, before returning to Brazil in April.

“We are evaluating the other dates of the São Paulo season, day by day, in the certainty that we will make the right choice in the name of everyone’s safety and well-being. everyone’s health care,” she writes.

The postponement of Marisa Monte’s shows comes at a time of high numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil and the constant threat of influenza contagions. In addition to her, several artists have recently canceled or postponed their performances in the coming weeks.