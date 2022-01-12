Mater Dei Hospital buys Premium Hospital for BRL 250 million

Posted on 01/11/2022 at 20:11 Playback/Google Street View BNews newsroom

The administration of Mater Dei Hospital granted authorization for the purchase of a 95.5% stake in Hospital Premium – Institute of Plastic Surgery and Ophthalmology, in Goiânia, for R$ 250 million.

The amount will be paid in six installments: 40% at closing, followed by four annual installments of 10% each, with the last installment of the year at 20%, corrected by the Consumer Price Index (IPCA), according to a statement to Veja. The last installment is subject to an additional performance-based premium regime.

“The operation, combined with the recent acquisition announced in Uberlândia, is another step in the implementation of Mater Dei’s strategy of consolidating the axis of high quality hospital care, in a region of growing demand”, says the note sent to the Commission of Securities (CVM).

The hospital was opened in 2013 and, in just 8 years, it became a high-complexity general hospital, with an installed capacity of 156 beds, ending the year with 80 operational beds, according to the note.

“The forecast is that all beds will come into operation in the next 12 months, as a result of the expansion of specialties, followed later by a brownfield expansion on the adjacent land, of 5,000 m², already acquired separately from the operation”, according to the company.

Goiânia is considered the largest city in the Midwest in terms of population and number of beneficiaries. With a strong rise with the growth of agribusiness, it covers more than 2 million inhabitants, and most of the beneficiaries lack reference hospitals in quality of care, says Mater Dei.

Read too:

Company buys Hospital da Bahia for BRL 850 million

Athena Saúde buys Grupo Promédica

follow him BNews on Google News and receive the main news of the day first hand.