Mateus Verdelho loses his head and shocks with attitude after being accused of being too handsome for his wife

Mateus Verdelho took to social media over the weekend to counter the comment of a hater who claimed he was too handsome for his wife, Shantal.

Visibly bothered by the content of the message, the famous decided to give a sermon to the follower.

“On the subject of ‘beauty’. Well, first, what an unfortunate message this person sent to Shantal, unnecessary anyway.”, started.

The ex-Fazenda, who does not hide from anyone how much he is in love with his beloved, continued the text citing some of her attributes.

“I think Shantal is a beautiful, sexy, attractive, caring, partner, loyal, correct, determined, intelligent, hardworking, very strong and, finally, an excellent mother. But I think everyone has heard the phrase ‘beauty doesn’t come on the table’”, he said. And continued:

“Today it is very difficult to believe in love, most of it is based on images, poor people… I’m sorry. I also know that nowadays finding a true and loyal partner is much more difficult than winning the Mega-Sena. But now, if you haven’t been able to find the ‘pot lid’ yet, don’t try to uncap someone else’s pot.”.

“That’s ugly, if you don’t know it’s called envy. I hope you have a great 2022 and that you win the Mega-Sena, because your ‘pot lid’ by the looks of it, will be a little harder to find”, finished Mateus Verdelho.

Shantal speaks out about a comment involving Mateus Verdelho

Shantal, in turn, also spoke on the matter. On her Instagram profile, the content creator lamented the fact that some people put physical appearance at the forefront:

“Poor relationships based only on physical beauty. Thank God, life brought me a beautiful husband, even the Greek God, but a man of character and intelligence, as he entered a relationship for many reasons other than physical beauty, because physical beauty dies over time.”.

“When you only have beauty to offer, the chance of being frequently changed is high. We have a relationship based on love, complicity, loyalty, partnership and commitment”, he reflected.

Look: