Mc Mirella rolls a lot for Mc Lan after Dynho Alves’ comment

Top Stories

Pineapple peel tea with ginger: once you see the benefits you will never stop consuming it; learn how to prepare at home

McMirella was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday, January 11. The reason? It was because the singer swayed to the music “fiddler” during the Mc Lan show in Orlando. The famous swing drew a lot of attention from those who followed and ended up taking the audience to delirium.

In addition to being a funk and trap singer, McMirella he also presents some choreographies on his Instagram and, as always, leaves people impressed. Thus, most of her followers asked the famous to create an account on OnlyFans to post more adult content.

First of all, you can’t help but check out this other article: Thiaguinho, Fernanda Souza’s ex, pays a beautiful tribute: “guardian angel”

Mc Mirella did not think twice and has already created her profile on the platform. For those who don’t know, OnlyFans is a subscription social network that allows you to earn money by publishing adult content. Several celebrities in Brazil have joined and are already earning lots of money with subscribers.

Also, check out this article that is making the rounds all over the web: Betrayal of Fred, husband of Bianca Andrade, is highlighted by page

Dynho Alves moves away from social networks and comments

Dynho Alves stayed away from social networks for a few days, this ended up worrying the followers who accompany him daily, however, he appeared and claimed that he only stayed away from the internet a little. See the comment: “My lives I only gave a few days to the internet, but I’m doing very well thanks for the concern love you”, he wrote.

Mc Mirella talks about friendship with Stefani

Mc Mirella shared a post on her Twitter where she says that she and her friend Stefani are in the best moment since leaving “The Farm”. The singer also said that she loves the influencer very much.

“Stéfani and Mirella are in their best moment, they are now living everything they didn’t live after the farm, but as they say: everything has its time and its right time, it was worth the wait to see them so happy”, said one netizen.

“Because it was always real, we didn’t show us much together, now we’re showing more! Red heart, we fight, but if you love, I love you piranha”, replied Mirella.

Finally, also check out this article that is all over the web: Virginia Fonseca’s negative belly after pregnancy generates controversy on Instagram