Medieval horses were the size of modern ponies

The figure of the knight in shining armor has been part of the popular imagination since the Middle Ages. But, contrary to what is observed in traditional legends, the horses of that time were the size of today’s ponies. That is, much smaller than their modern descendants, according to the largest-ever study of horse bones.

Cited by CNN, Oliver Creighton, professor of archeology at the University of Exter and principal investigator of the project, says that “The war horse is central to our understanding of medieval English society and culture as a symbol of status associated with the development of aristocratic identity and as a weapon of war famous for mobility and shockability”.

The study, published in the International Journal of Osteoarcheology, sought to examine the size and shape of 1,964 English horse bones between the 300s and 1650s found at 171 separate archaeological sites. With that, the researchers compared these bones with those of modern horses to understand how the animals have changed over time.

Katherine Kanne, a researcher at the University of Exeter, measures a horse’s jawbone found in Gotho, UK. © CNN

On average, horses from the 5th to 12th century were less than 1.48 meters or 14 hands tall, which is the standard size for modern ponies. A hand is 4 inches and is the main unit for asking for the height of horses.

The analysis also studied Bayeux Tapestry and revealed that horses decreased in size around the year 1066, although this was a time when the horse was the preferred fighting weapon. Nearly 200 horses are represented throughout the Tapestry which tells the story of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066.

The study, which examined nearly 2,000 horse bones, also suggests that horses 15 or 16 hands tall (common today), would be seen as too big by medieval people.

Alan Outram, one of the study’s co-authors, said that medieval war horses such as destroyers (Medieval era warhorses) may have been relatively large for their height. Still, it was much smaller than you would expect these days for warhorses. “Selection and breeding practices in the Royal Stallions may have been as focused on temperament and physical characteristics suitable for warfare as on the raw size of the horses,” said Outram.

In the Middle Ages, horses had different goals and may have been bred with those tasks and functions in mind, the study revealed. Destriers, which in addition to being used for combat may have been used for demonstrations or tournaments, would have been taller horses, with the smaller horses being used to travel longer distances and military campaigns.

Over the years, horses have been present in conflicts, something that still happens today, as happened with US troops in Afghanistan in 2001, which had horse brigades.

Finally, the study also found that medieval archaeological excavations often have fewer bones compared to earlier Roman and Iron Age periods. This is probably because the bones of medieval horses were often processed differently from other animals.