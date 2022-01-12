Medieval horses were the size of modern ponies

Abhishek Pratap

The figure of the knight in shining armor has been part of the popular imagination since the Middle Ages. But, contrary to what is observed in traditional legends, the horses of that time were the size of today’s ponies. That is, much smaller than their modern descendants, according to the largest-ever study of horse bones.

Cited by CNN, Oliver Creighton, professor of archeology at the University of Exter and principal investigator of the project, says that “The war horse is central to our understanding of medieval English society and culture as a symbol of status associated with the development of aristocratic identity and as a weapon of war famous for mobility and shockability”.

The study, published in the International Journal of Osteoarcheology, sought to examine the size and shape of 1,964 English horse bones between the 300s and 1650s found at 171 separate archaeological sites. With that, the researchers compared these bones with those of modern horses to understand how the animals have changed over time.

On average, horses from the 5th to 12th century were less than 1.48 meters or 14 hands tall, which is the standard size for modern ponies. A hand is 4 inches and is the main unit for asking for the height of horses.

The analysis also studied Bayeux Tapestry and revealed that horses decreased in size around the year 1066, although this was a time when the horse was the preferred fighting weapon. Nearly 200 horses are represented throughout the Tapestry which tells the story of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066.

