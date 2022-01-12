Medina leads training after Inter’s return: “Ghana on the first day” | International

After medical examinations in the morning and the re-presentation in the afternoon, Inter wasted no time and held the first training session of 2022 this Tuesday. It was the initial contact of coach Alexander Medina, who left Talleres at the end of last year to give the gaucho club a new identity.

Before the work, the coach and directors spoke to the players inside the CT of Parque Gigante. The group, plus reinforcements D’Alessandro, Wesley and Liziero, was divided between two groups for activities in the gym and also on the lawn.

The absences on this first day were defender Mercado, isolated by Covid-19, Boschilia, with flu-like symptoms, and Zé Gabriel, in negotiation to leave the club.

Inter released a video with images of the players’ reunion and the first contact with the new coaching staff. In the locker room, president Alessandro Barcellos and football vice-president Emílio Papaléo Zin promised commitment in pursuit of the season’s goals.

– An integration of the new technical staff with the club’s staff and players. A very warm reception, very important, with a lot of will, earns us from the first day to do a great job so that we can achieve our goals – said Barcellos to Canal do Inter.

It is up to us from the board to give all of you the best conditions for you to practice what you know, which is football. We won’t give up a minute. We will spare no effort. — Emílio Papaléo Zin, vice football

And there’s not much time to rest. Starting at 8 am this Wednesday, the group returns to the training center for the second day of training, which will last until the afternoon.

