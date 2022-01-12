Meirelles defends BC’s stance and says that high inflation is a reflection of fiscal insecurities

In the view of the former president of the Central Bank, precatories and the possible breach of the spending ceiling are among the themes that impacted the increase in the index, which reached 10.06% in 2021

The Secretary of Finance and Planning of São Paulo and former president of the central bank (BC), Henrique Meirelles, defended the speech of Roberto Campos Neto about the reasons that led to the high inflation in Brazil, which reached 10.06% in 2021, the highest rate since 2015. Like the current BC president, Meirelles points out that the increase in inflation it is the consequence of a global phenomenon, which raised international prices in dollars. “There was a problem in the global production chain as the pandemic disrupted the production chain, increased world demand and international prices for various products that Brazil imports, such as fuels and some foods, and those that Brazil exports. ”, acknowledged the secretary, defending the stance of Campos Neto, who cited the increase in inflation as a phenomenon that affected “most advanced and emerging countries”.

Although he agrees with the president of the Central Bank, Henrique Meirelles warned that it is necessary to consider the internal factors that harmed the country and contributed to the increase in inflation. He explains that historically the increase in the international price in dollars is accompanied by the rise in the value of Brazilian exports, which leads to the appreciation of the real, compensating for market variations. However, this time, that didn’t happen. “Due to a series of insecurities regarding fiscal issues, precatory, to pierce or not to pierce the spending ceiling, these uncertainties that arise, there was no fall in the dollar [frente ao real]. This allowed inflation to be imported so to speak. the price went up [dos produtos] in dollars, but normally the price should have dropped, but it didn’t.”

Paulo Guedes ‘does what he can’

Still on the subject of the economy in Brazil, Henrique Meirelles evaluated the work of the minister Paulo Guedes. In the view of the former president of the BC, although the theory of the economic team is good, the execution of the proposals is being weak. “Minister Paulo Guedes does what he can, but evidently he has lost a lot of power and what is happening in practice is that the theory is very good, but the execution is not being well done, it is being weak. For various reasons, divergences in the Ministry, changes and as he is complying with all the wishes of the president, we have a series of fiscal derangements that are influencing growth [ do Brasil]”, concluded the São Paulo secretary, citing projections that point to economic recession in 2022.