MG government notifies 3 miners with emergency-level dams – Gerais

Zema (Novo) met with the Attorney General of Justice of Minas, Jarbas Soares Jnior, with the Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Marlia Melo, and with the Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Bruno Ferreira to define the actions (photo: Ramon Bitencourt / Imprensa MG)

The Minas Gerais Government and the State Public Ministry (MPMG) notified this Tuesday (1/11) the mining companies that are responsible for 31 tailings dams that are at some level of emergency in the state, taking into account the classification of the State Policy of Dam Safety. On the list are 29 dams that belong OK, one of Minrios Nacional S/A and another one from Arcelomittal S/A.

The structure that belongs Vallourec, which overflowed and caused the closure of the BR-040 on Saturday (8/1), was out of the picture. Of the 31 dams notified, 22 structures are at level 1, six at level 2 and three at emergency level 3.

According to the government, the miners will have 24 hours to inform records about the average rainfall that affected the dam, the existence or not of a plan for the rainy season, evaluation of the performance of the drainage system, anomalies and pathologies recorded, as well as the actions that will be adopted for their maintenance and monitoring.

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) met with the Attorney General of Justice of Minas, Jarbas Soares Jnior, with the Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Marlia Melo, and with the Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Bruno Ferreira to define the aes.

The information must be presented to the State Environmental Foundation (Feam), which will analyze the data together with the State Public Ministry and with the support of independent external audits that accompany the structures.

“The State Government, through the Secretary of State for the Environment, is joining forces with the State and Federal Public Ministries to intensify the monitoring of dams in this rainy period. We want safety above all,” said the governor.

In case of non-compliance with the determinations, companies may be assessed by a supervisory agent of the State Department of Environment and Sustainable Development (Semad), in accordance with decree 43,383/2018.

The fine, depending on the size and polluting capacity of the company, can range from 250 ufemgs to 27,000 ufemgs (1 ufemgs corresponds to R$ 4.7703 at the current price).

In 2021, the State Environment Foundation inspected 415 dams, also monitoring the de-characterization of upstream dams.

List of notified dams



1) Vale S/A – Inferior Sul Dam (Baro de Cocais) – Level 1

2) Vale S/A – Borrachudos II Dam (Itabira) – Level 1

3) Vale S/A – Maravilhas II Dam (Itabirito) – Level 1

4) Vale S/A – Xingu Dam (Mariana) – Level 2

5) Vale S/A – Dam 5 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

6) Vale S/A – Dam 5 MAC: Auxiliary Dike of Dam 5 and Dam 5 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

7) Vale S/A – Dam 6 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

8) Vale S/A – Dam 7 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

9) Vale S/A – Area IX Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 1

10) Minrios Nacional S/A – Auxiliary Dam B2 (Rio Acima) – Level 1

11) Vale S/A – Dam B3/B4 (Nova Lima) – Level 3

12) Vale S/A – Campo Grande Dam (Mariana) – Level 1

13) Vale S/A – Capito do Mato Dam (Nova Lima) – Level 2

14) Arcelormittal Brasil S/A – Tailings dam (Itatiaiuu) – Level 2

15) Vale S/A – Dico Leste Dam (Catas Altas) – Level 1

16) Vale S/A – Doctor Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 1

17) Vale S/A – Forquilha I Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 2

18) Vale S/A – Forquilha II Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 2

19) Vale S/A – Forquilha III Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 3

20) Vale S/A – Grupo Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 2

21) Vale S/A – Mars II Dam (Belo Vale) – Level 1

22) Vale S/A – Norte/Laranjeiras Dam (So Gonalo do Rio Below) – Level 1

23) Vale S/A – Peneirinha Dam (Nova Lima) – Level 1

24) Vale S/A – Santana Dam (Itabira) – Level 1

25) Vale S/A – Sul Superi Dam

26) Vale S/A – Vargem Grande Dam (Nova Lima) – Level 1

27) Vale S/A – Dique B (Nova Lima) – Level 1

28) Vale S/A – Stone Dike (Ouro Preto) – Level 1

29) Vale S/A – Dique Paracatu (Catas Altas) – Level 1

30) Vale S/A – PDE 3 Dike (So Gonalo do Rio Below) – Level 1

31) Vale S/A – Pontal Dam: Pontal System – Dike 2, 3, 4, 5, Cordo Nova Vista and Minervino (Itabira) – Level 1