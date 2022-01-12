micron far covid-19 leaves the pandemic phase, assesses European regulatory body – International

Although covid-19 is still in its pandemic phase, the spread of the micron variant will transform it into an endemic disease that humanity can learn to live with, the European regulatory agency announced on Tuesday (11).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also expressed its doubts about the administration of a fourth dose to the population, stating that the repeated application of doses would not be a “sustainable” strategy.

“Nobody knows when we will see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we will get there,” said Marco Cavaleri, director of vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based EMA.

“With the increase in immunity in the population – and with the micron, there will be a lot of natural immunity in addition to vaccination – we are moving towards a scenario that will be closer to endemicity”, added Cavaleri during a press conference.

But, he stressed, “we must not forget that we are still in a pandemic”.

The European branch of the World Health Organization also considers that it is now impossible to qualify the virus as endemic, as well as the flu.

“We still have a virus that evolves rapidly and brings new challenges. Therefore, we are not at the point where we can qualify it as endemic,” said Catherine Smallwood, WHO’s head of emergency situations in Europe.

More than half of Europeans could be infected with the micron variant within two months, due to the current wave, according to WHO Europe.

The latter also warned that fighting the Covid-19 pandemic on the basis of booster doses of current vaccines would not be a viable strategy, an assessment shared by the EMA.

“If we have a strategy where we give booster doses every four months, we end up potentially having immune response problems,” said Cavaleri.

“And secondly, there is certainly a risk of fatigue in the population with the continuous application of booster doses,” he added.

It would be better for countries to start thinking about spacing out boosters at longer intervals and administering them in early winter, like the flu vaccine, he said.

Although the micron appears to be more contagious than the other variants, studies have shown a lower risk of hospitalizations for this strain, estimated to be between one-third and one-half the risk of hospitalizations with the delta variant, according to the EMA.