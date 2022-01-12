Microsoft releases version 22000.434 of Windows 11 only with more patches for the system

This Tuesday (11), the Microsoft started sending users another version of the Windows 11. This time, the highlight of the update is only for stability and security fixes for the operating system.
According to the developer, the new version is id KB5009566 and comes with build number 22000434. The update can be downloaded automatically on the OS itself or manually by the Microsoft website.
Microsoft stated that the new version updated Windows 11 security system and fixed an issue affecting the IME input mode for editors where entered text appears out of order and the text cursor moves unexpectedly.
The update 22000434 is part of the operating system’s Patch Tuesday and has the identification “KB”, so its installation is mandatory, either through Windows Update or manually directly from the Microsoft website.
Many users are still waiting for other features promised for the OS during its announcement, but this update was limited to minor fixes only. Perhaps this is due to the development team’s year-end vacation.
Finally, Microsoft highlighted the persistence of a known but still unresolved bug where some image editing programs can unable to render colors correctly on certain monitors high dynamic range (HDR).
