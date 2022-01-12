Mine-detecting rat and national heroin dies in Cambodia

The rat Magawa, a minesweeper — decorated for her bravery in Cambodia for helping to save lives — has died, the NGO that trained her has announced today.

Magawa, a female African giant rat from Tanzania, helped clear around 225,000 m² of land, the equivalent of 42 football fields, during her five-year career.

After detecting more than 100 mines and other explosives, the rodent was retired in June.

Magawa died “peacefully” last weekend at the age of eight, Belgian NGO APOPO said in a statement.

“All of us at APOPO mourn the loss of Magawa and appreciate the incredible work she has done,” the group noted.

APOPO said Magawa was healthy and spent most of the weekend playing with his usual enthusiasm, but that he started showing signs of fatigue on Sunday “taking more naps and having less appetite”.

Active in Asia and Africa, the Belgian NGO trained Magawa by rewarding her with her favorite foods: bananas and peanuts.

She was taught to scratch the ground to signal humans to the presence of TNT contained in explosives.

This technique allows you to work much faster than with a metal detector, as it avoids confusing mines with scrap metal.

At 70 cm, Magawa explored the equivalent of a tennis court in 30 minutes, a task that would take up to four days for a human equipped with a metal detector.

In September 2020, Magawa received a gold medal from the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, which annually awards an animal for bravery.