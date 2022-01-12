Miner earns BRL 1.5 million by finding a bitcoin block alone

An anonymous man with just 120 TH/s mined today (1/11) a block of bitcoin, receiving 6.25 BTC in reward, plus approximately 0.1 BTC of transaction fees he confirmed, totaling around BRL 1.5 million.

“Congratulations to a bitcoin miner with only 126TH who solved a block by himself at http://solo.ckpool.org”, tweeted Solo CK pool administrator Dr. Con Kolivas.

Pseudonymous miner Solo CK practically won the mining lottery, as expert Con Kolivas explained that there is “a chance in 10,000 per day of finding a block with that hashrate”.

For perspective, its hashrate of 120 TH/s is equal to 0.00012 EH/s represents about 0.0000007% of the total hash rate of the Bitcoin network. Most public bitcoin miners have a hashrate capacity between 1 and 5 EH/s, more than 10,000 times the capacity of this lucky miner.

Translation of meme by labrahodl on Twitter.

Bitcoin mining is an activity in which miners compete to be the first to find a valid hash at any given time.

Despite common beliefs, the computation performed to find a hash is not complex, but straightforward. The difficulty lies in finding a valid hash, which is within the limits set by the Bitcoin network mining difficulty at that time.

The more hashes per second a miner can execute, the more likely it is to find a valid block, broadcast it to the network, and receive the block reward as it can try more combinations every second.

However, small miners can still “hit the jackpot” as the hash function generates vastly different hashes with slightly different inputs. Miners often try different hashes by changing the nonce and selected transactions as they seek to find the perfect combination of inputs that produces a valid hash.

