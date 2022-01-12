Minimum wage set for 2022 does not reset 2021 inflation | Economy



Minimum wage could reach R$ 1,200 in 2022 with high inflationpixbay

Published 01/11/2022 20:21

The minimum wage of R$ 1,212 in 2022 does not replace last year’s inflation. The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), an indicator that corrects the minimum wage, recorded a rise of 10.16% in 2021, according to data released this Tuesday, 11, above the 10.02% readjustment given in the minimum wage. .

This means that the increase in the floor does not restore purchasing power, as guaranteed by the Constitution. For this, the floor should rise to R$ 1,213.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo contacted the Ministry of Economy to find out if the government will define a new value for the minimum wage or if the correction will be for next year.

Last year, the minimum wage was also stipulated below the inflation of the previous year. When deciding for BRL 1,212 this year, the government incorporated BRL 1.62 referring to the higher inflation of 2020 that had not been accounted for in the amount of BRL 1,100 that was in force last year. Leaving the difference for the following year is permitted by law.

In 2020, however, the government changed the salary in the same year, after the disclosure of the INPC. In January, BRL 998 was in effect. As of February, BRL 1,045.

The policy of valuing the minimum wage, with adjustments based on the price index and the variation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was in force between 2011 and 2019, but the minimum wage did not always rise above inflation.

In 2017 and 2018, for example, the adjustment was granted only based on inflation because the GDP of previous years (2015 and 2016) shrank. Therefore, in order to comply with the proposed formula, only inflation served as the basis for the increase. In 2019, there was a real increase of 1%, reflecting growth from two years earlier and marking the end of the policy.

According to the government, for every BRL 1 in the minimum wage, expenses with social benefits and Social Security linked to the floor rise by BRL 364.8 million.