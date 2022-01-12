Mining companies have 24 hours to report risk in dams in Minas Gerais | Minas Gerais

The government of Minas Gerais and the Public Ministry gave 24 hours for mining companies to report the situation of 31 tailings dams that are in emergency ( see the list below ).

Of these, 22 are at level 1 (when there is an abnormality, but there is no need to remove neighboring residents), six at level 2 (when there is a risk of rupture and removal of residents is recommended) and three at level 3 (when there is imminent risk of disruption and residents are forced to leave their homes).

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), there are 39 dams in emergency situation in the state. The list is published on the State Civil Defense website. The g1 asked the state government why eight dams were left out. According to the government, the updated number is 31 and it would be modified on the Civil Defense website.

The National Mining Agency said that they are 36 dams in emergency situation: 3 at level 3, seven at level 2 and 26 at level 1.

Mining companies will have to inform the amount of rain that fell on the dam, the existence or not of a plan for the rainy season, evaluation of the performance of the drainage system, registered anomalies and actions that will be taken for maintenance.

The measure was announced this Tuesday (11), during a meeting between Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), Attorney General of Minas Gerais, Jarbas Soares Júnior, Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Marília Melo, and the Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Bruno Ferreira.

The State Environmental Foundation (FEAM) inspected 415 dams in 2021. However, by law, who alerts to anomalies in the structure is the company itself.

See the list of the 31 dams reported by the government:

1 Vale S/A – Lower Sul Dam (Barão de Cocais) – Level 1

2 Vale S/A – Borrachudos II Dam (Itabira) – Level 1

3 Vale S/A – Maravilhas II Dam (Itabirito) – Level 1

4 Vale S/A – Xingu Dam (Mariana) – Level 2

5 Vale S/A – Dam 5 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

6 Vale S/A – Dam 5 MAC: Auxiliary Dike of Dam 5 and Dam 5 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

7 Vale S/A – Dam 6 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

8 Vale S/A – Dam 7 (Nova Lima) – Level 1

9 Vale S/A – Area IX Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 1

10 Minérios Nacional S/A – Auxiliary Dam B2 (Rio Acima) – Level 1

11 Vale S/A – Dam B3/B4 (Nova Lima) – Level 3

12 Vale S/A – Campo Grande Dam (Mariana) – Level 1

13 Vale S/A – Capitão do Mato Dam (Nova Lima) – Level 2

14 Arcelormittal Brasil S/A – Tailings dam (Itatiaiuçu) – Level 2

15 Vale S/A – Dicão Leste Dam (Catas Altas) – Level 1

16 Vale S/A – Doctor Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 1

17 Vale S/A – Forquilha I Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 2

18 Vale S/A – Forquilha II Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 2

19 Vale S/A – Forquilha III Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 3

20 Vale S/A – Grupo Dam (Ouro Preto) – Level 2

21 Vale S/A – Marés II Dam (Belo Vale) – Level 1

22 Vale S/A – Norte/Laranjeiras Dam (São Gonçalo do Rio Below) – Level 1

23 Vale S/A – Peneirinha Dam (Nova Lima) – Level 1

24 Vale S/A – Santana Dam (Itabira) – Level 1

25 Vale S/A – Superior Sul Dam (Barão de Cocais) – Level 3

26 Vale S/A – Vargem Grande Dam (Nova Lima) – Level 1

27 Vale S/A – Dike B (Nova Lima) – Level 1

28 Vale S/A – Stone Dike (Ouro Preto) – Level 1

29 Vale S/A – Dique Paracatu (Catas Altas) – Level 1

30 Vale S/A – PDE 3 Dike (São Gonçalo do Rio Below) – Level 1

31 Vale S/A – Pontal Dam: Pontal System – Dike 2, 3, 4, 5, Cordão Nova Vista and Minervino (Itabira) – Level 1

Ministers fly over dams

Ministers of the Environment (right) and Citizenship (center) arrive in Minas Gerais

The Ministers of Citizenship, João Roma, and of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, flew over, this Tuesday (11), areas of dams in Minas Gerais which are on alert level because of the constant rains that hit the state since the end of last year.

Dique Lisa, at the Pau Branco mine, in Nova Lima, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, is one of them. The structure that belongs to Vallourec overflowed on Saturday (8th), after a large earth moving. BR-040, the highway that connects Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro, was closed for 45 hours.

Dike in MG overflows and runoff blocks stretch BR-040; understand

The dike’s emergency level reached level 3, imminent collapse, but after safety measures, it went down to level 2, where there is less risk. Work at the mine was suspended and the state government imposed a fine of R$288 million for environmental damage.

The other area that will be flown over is the Carioca Dam, located between Pará de Minas and Conceição do Pará, in the Midwest region of the state. The water reservoir is used by a fabric factory to generate energy.

Video shows the situation of the Carioca Dam on Monday afternoon

On Sunday (9), the Municipality of Pará de Minas recommended that residents of the municipalities of Pitangui, Onça de Pitangui and Conceição do Pará leave the houses due to the possibility of a dam failure.

“We are closely monitoring the issue of dams, the issue of inspections. I personally requested that inspections be carried out by the Ministry of the Environment and the ANM (National Mining Agency)”, said Environment Minister Joaquim Leite, without a mask, shortly after arriving in Belo Horizonte.