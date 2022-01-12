Mining companies suspend production in Minas Gerais because of the rains – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Google Earth Xingu dam, in Mariana, owned by mining company Vale

The intense rains that hit Minas Gerais forced mining companies to stop their production, for safety reasons. So far, Vale, one of the largest iron ore producers in the world, Usiminas, CSN and Vallourec — which had its activity paralyzed by the courts over the weekend, after the overflow of a dike at the company’s dam —, have their operations in Minas suspended.

On Monday morning (10), Vale informed that it had to partially stop production in the Southeast and South systems. According to the mining company, the decision aims to “guarantee the safety of its employees and communities, due to the high level of of rains that hit Minas Gerais”. Despite the scenario, Vale said that it includes the rainy season in its projections and, thus, maintains its estimate of iron ore production for 2022, estimated to be between 320 million and 335 million tons.

The company highlighted that it continues “following the rainfall scenario in Minas Gerais and monitoring its dams, 24 hours a day, in real time, through the Geotechnical Monitoring Centers”. The great concern around the mining companies is with the safety of their dams, after the recent tragedies that occurred in Mariana and Brumadinho.

Mineração Usiminas stated that its activities should be resumed “when the weather conditions improve and allow safe access to mines and the proper functioning of equipment, as well as after a review of the conditions of the facilities in general”. The company also highlights that, at least so far, the stoppage of the mining company should not affect its steel production, since there is stock.

CSN, in turn, stated that the operation of the Casa de Pedra mine is temporarily suspended and with “expected return of activities in the coming days”. Also due to the rains, the port operation of loading ore at the Coal Terminal at the port of Itaguaí, in Rio, is also suspended.

According to experts consulted by Estadão, despite the suspension, it is still too early to predict the impact on expected ore production volumes for the year – and whether there will be pressure on commodity prices, given that Brazil is one of the main exporters. of the input.

“I believe that these are short-term stoppages, and I do not foresee the potential for changes in the projections. My perception, in the case of exports, is that there are stocks at the ports to meet demand. And, in the case of the domestic market, there is stock in the plants”, says the president of the board of directors of the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram), Wilson Brumer.

According to him, the situation could worsen if the rains continue in the intensity of the last few days, but projections indicate that from this Wednesday the rains should decrease.

Analysts at BTG Pactual state that January is typically a month of heaviest rainfall and, although this year the intensity is higher, there is still a perception of normality. However, they stress that “after the dam incidents of the past, we welcome the zero-tolerance approach that mining companies are adopting in the country to minimize operational risks, which we consider the prudent approach”, they highlight.

mines stopped

In the Southeast System, Vale’s mines in the Mariana and Brucutu complex were shut down. In the Southern System, due to the interdiction of the BR-040 and MG-030 highways, production at all complexes was paralyzed. The mining company’s Northern System was not affected and continues to operate normally, according to the company. In a report sent to the market, BTG stressed that, in the case of Vale, a third of its capacity is currently suspended.

In the case of CSN, the production affected was from its main mine, Casa de Pedra, located in the municipality of Congonhas. CSN Mineração also produces at Namisa, which continues its activity. With Usiminas, all its iron ore production is, so far, suspended.

Small affected

In addition to the large mining companies, the small mining companies in the region are also waiting for the end of the rains to resume production. One of the cases is Atlântica Mineração, which had to suspend its expansion works due to the climatic situation. “We have two mines to start operations and we are not even able to take the equipment, as we have to make some improvements to the access roads”, comments the director of the mining company, Maurício Índio do Brasil.