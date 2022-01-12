Minnie’s plane is already on its way to Brazil; see in real time

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago

The second Walt Disney World themed plane is already on its way to Brazil, where it will be part of the Azul Linhas Aéreas fleet.

Azul_A321N_PR-YJF_20211222_XFW-1


The aircraft is an Airbus A321neo, registration PR-YJF, being the sixth unit of this model in the company, which is the largest single-aisle aircraft of the European manufacturer. Configured for 214 passengers, the plane has a special paintwork on the outside, with the classic polka dot dress of Minnie, the world’s best-known mouse and Mickey Mouse’s companion.

It will accompany Mickey’s A320neo that has been flying through Brazil since the end of last year. In addition to these two, two other aircraft will be painted in Disney colors, with model and design to be announced in the coming months.

This A321neo is, at the time of this writing, flying over the Atlantic after taking off from the Airbus factory in Hamburg, Germany. From there, it goes to Ilha do Sal, in Cape Verde, where it makes a technical refueling stop before flying to its final destination, Belo Horizonte International Airport in Confins. follow up.



